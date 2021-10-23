Ozan Tufan stars in Watford victory over Everton

Watford stunned Everton with a 5-2 victory at Goodison Park on Saturday in the Premier League.

Turkey international Ozan Tufan started his first game under the stewardship of Claudio Ranieri.

Tufan was deployed in an attacking midfield position as he was under the previous manager – the midfielder is used to playing in a defensive and central midfield role.

The 26-year-old midfielder started his second Premier League game of the season in the process – making his third appearance.

Everton actually took the lead twice in the game.

Davies gave the home side the lead after just two minutes but Joshua King did manage to equalise before the half-time break.

Everton did manage to take the lead again with Richarlison on 63 minutes.

Tufan was taken off on 64 minutes.

Watford managed to score four goals in the final 30 minutes of the game.

Juraj Kucka equalised on 78 minutes and then King scored on 80 and 86 minutes to complete his hat-trick.

Emmanuel Bonaventure wrapped up a memorable victory scoring in the first minute of additional time.