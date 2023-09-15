Patience required from history-making Altay Bayindir

When the summer transfer window of 2023 swung open, making history is probably the last thing on Altay Bayindir’s mind.

Football is, and always has been, a funny old game though and anything can happen when dominoes begin to fall in a congested recruitment market.

Manchester United were always looking to add at least one more goalkeeper to their ranks before the latest deadline passed, and they ended up bringing in two.

Important

Bayindir now falls into that category, but patience is going to be the order of the day for him. While he boasts plenty of domestic experience from four years at Fenerbahce and six senior international caps with Turkey, he has been acquired to fill back-up duties in Manchester.

Andre Onana is the undisputed first choice at Old Trafford and will take some shifting. The Cameroonian custodian will, however, be heading to the Africa Cup of Nations in January having stepped out of international retirement.

That means a window of opportunity is guaranteed to swing open for Bayindir. He will, of course, be hoping to have plenty of minutes under his belt before being thrown in at the Premier League deep end. The League Cup and Champions League group stage offer opportunities in which to find his feet.

He has already made history by becoming the first Turkish player to join United, with another entry in the record books there for the taking whenever a debut is pushed in his direction.

Bayindir has said of joining one of the biggest institutions in world sport: “It is a huge honour to join Manchester United and become the first Turkish player to represent this incredible club. I have a passion for success, and I will give everything to help this special group of players to achieve our ambitions.”

Chances to prove his worth and contribute to the pursuit of collective triumphs will come his way, it is just a case of sitting tight and being ready whenever those opportunities arise.

Adjustment

Bayindir should not be looking to force the issue, with there plenty of adjustment required after taking first professional steps outside of his homeland.

United signed him for a reason – because they believe in his ability and feel he has something to offer in a star-studded squad. Trying too hard to impress at this stage could result in backwards steps being taken before forward momentum is established.

Bayindir is already assured of a place in United folklore, nobody can take that away from him, and the No.1 spot will become his at some point – he just needs to ensure that no lines are fluffed when the moment comes to take centre stage.