Peter Crouch reveals Arsenal players that have enabled Mesut Ozil to play ‘with a smile on his face’

Arsenal beat Everton 3-2 in the Premier League at the Emirates Stadium on Sunday to keep their unbeaten record in 2020 alive.

The Gunners have won every single game since returning from the Premier League inaugural break.

Mesut Ozil started for the north London based outfit after missing the Europa League Round of 32 first-leg clash against Olympiacos on Thursday.

Peter Crouch was full of praise for the playmaker of Turkish origin on Match of the Day 2.

Crouch revealed that he thought the reason Ozil has improved recently is that Ceballos and Granit Xhaka are doing the dirty work which has allowed him the freedom to play.

Ceballos and Xhaka have in effect taken the shackles off Ozil giving him the space for creative freedom.

“It was typified by the midfield three: Ceballos, Xhaka and Ozil,” Crouch said on Match of the Day 2.

“I just thought they did the dirty work the two and they went and let Ozil play. Ozil now seems to be playing with a smile on his face.

“Here is Ceballos and he has come from Real Madrid. I think a lot of people thought he would be good on the ball, a typical Arsenal player of recent years.

“He might not be able to do the dirty the dirty side of the game but proved he can do that today. They linked up very well all day.

“They played very close to each other and this wasn’t happening at the start of the season. Xhaka, again, just staying there and letting Ozil play.

“He was wanting the ball and playing with a smile on his face. He was playing those types of passes that we know he can play.

“They typified Arsenal today. I think there is a spirit, a fight and that certainly wasn’t there at the start of the season. Arteta deserves a lot of credit.”

Ozil was widely praised by several pundits for the second week running following his display against Everton.

The 31-year-old was also singled out for his performance in the victory over Newcastle United last week.

Ozil has seen his playing time increase since Mikel Arteta replaced Unai Emery as manager in December.

The Gunners will take on Olympiacos next in the Europa League on Thursday.