‘Please say this is a joke’ – Man United Fans React To Emre Can Transfer Rumour

Manchester United are interested in a move for Juventus outcast Emre Can according to ESPN.

Can joined Juventus from United rivals Liverpool but has struggled for playing time in the Serie A this season and was omitted from the Champions League squad.

The 25-year-old has played just seven times in all competitions this term.

Maurizio Sarri has limited the midfielder of Turkish origin to just 272 minutes of Serie A football this term.

The general reaction to transfer reports linking United with the central midfielder on social media was one of bewilderment.

To put it simply there were quite a lot of fans who would probably be a tad disappointed should United sign Can.

Take a look at some of these reactions.

What Man United fans think our targets are: Jadon Sancho

Soumaré

Bruno Fernandes

Saul

Maddison

Grealish

Ruben Neves

Ndidi United's actual targets:

Sean Longstaff

Emre Can I'm done. — Red Devil Bible (@RedDevilBible) January 2, 2020

So just seen we are looking at Emre can 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣. Please say this is a joke….. No speed at all and will bring nothing to our midfield. Liverpool shipped him off for a reason. #wakeup — AndyMUFC 👹⚽ (@AndrewT_MUFC) January 2, 2020

Emre Can and Sean Longstaff at Old Trafford on February 1st… pic.twitter.com/WVdpiKbIK9 — Devils of United 🔰 (@DevilsOfUnited) January 2, 2020

Emre Can played for Liverpool right? Why on earth are we looking at him? https://t.co/u7IP2sxvjg — Bas (@MxZvGx_) January 2, 2020

A football club that refused to sign Ivan Perisic and Neymar for Jose Mourinho are serious about trying to sign Emre Can and fucking Longstaff for Ole Gunnar 😂 Liquidate please Enough said — Rick (@Patrick65971821) January 2, 2020

Not everyone thinks Can would be a poor acquisition. He does have a few supporters among the United faithful.

To be fair he has proven himself in the Premier League in the past.

Not sure why people pretend Emre Can is absolute dross. He’s the sort we need to bolster the squad up to a reasonable standard. — CR (@SolskCR) January 3, 2020

People really out here saying can is a Liverpool and juve reject so we shouldn't take him.. Acting as if mctominay matic fred andreas lingard and occasionally pogba is such a talented midfield Emre couldn't walk into that blindfolded.. — wubba lubba dub dub💤💤 (@RedDeviil93) January 3, 2020