‘Please say this is a joke’ – Man United Fans React To Emre Can Transfer Rumour

By
Emre Sarigul
-

Manchester United are interested in a move for Juventus outcast Emre Can according to ESPN.

Can joined Juventus from United rivals Liverpool but has struggled for playing time in the Serie A this season and was omitted from the Champions League squad.

The 25-year-old has played just seven times in all competitions this term.

Maurizio Sarri has limited the midfielder of Turkish origin to just 272 minutes of Serie A football this term.

The general reaction to transfer reports linking United with the central midfielder on social media was one of bewilderment.

To put it simply there were quite a lot of fans who would probably be a tad disappointed should United sign Can.

Take a look at some of these reactions.

Not everyone thinks Can would be a poor acquisition. He does have a few supporters among the United faithful.

To be fair he has proven himself in the Premier League in the past.