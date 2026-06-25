Pochettino Expects Prideful Turkiye Challenge as USA Eyes Perfect World Cup Group Stage

United States Men’s National Team manager Mauricio Pochettino has warned against complacency ahead of his side’s final Group D match against Turkey, insisting that the eliminated side will be playing for their national pride.

The co-hosts are scheduled to face Turkey at Los Angeles Stadium in their final group stage fixture. While the USMNT has already secured progression, Pochettino stated during his pre-match press conference that he anticipates a highly competitive encounter despite the contrasting stakes.

“This is a World Cup match. The Turkish squad is very talented. They may have been eliminated, but we have a game to play tomorrow, and we do not expect it to be easy,” Pochettino told reporters. “It is not my job to analyze why they were knocked out, but looking at their previous performances, I believe they deserved more from their opening matches. We expect to face a highly competitive opponent playing for their pride.”

The 54-year-old Argentine strategist indicated that while the USMNT aims to advance to the round of 32 with a perfect record of three wins, the technical staff will carefully weigh tactical adjustments and lineup selections.

“We have to make certain decisions regarding our squad organization to prepare the team to compete at the highest level,” Pochettino explained. “Our primary focus remains on winning tomorrow’s match, and we will field a starting eleven that is fully prepared to secure the victory. We want to carry maximum momentum into the knockout stages.”

Pochettino also spoke highly of the standard of Turkish football, referencing the strength of their domestic leagues and noting that their early exit was unrepresentative of their true quality. “Their performances were not poor, and their elimination was quite unexpected. Turkey may have missed out on results due to small details, but they have a very capable national team. Tomorrow, they will be playing for their country, their flag, and their self-respect. We have immense respect for them.”