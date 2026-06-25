Pochettino’s USA Aim for Perfect Group Stage Against Defiant Turkiye

The co-hosts United States Men’s National Team (USMNT) will look to complete a flawless group stage campaign when they face an already eliminated Turkey in their final Group D fixture at Los Angeles Stadium.

While the Americans have comfortably secured their place in the round of 32 following a convincing 2-0 victory over Australia, the tournament has ended in bitter disappointment for Turkey. Boasting a highly anticipated generation of talent, consecutive losses to Australia and Paraguay have mathematically sealed their fate. Despite the exit, Turkish manager Vincenzo Montella remains in charge, focused entirely on avoiding three consecutive defeats and restoring pride.

Team News

Turkey The Crescent-Stars received a significant fitness boost with news that Juventus midfielder Kenan Yildiz is expected to be available. Despite suffering a calf strain earlier in the tournament, he should be fit to earn his 31st international cap. Turkey has no suspension concerns and is expected to set up in a 4-2-3-1 formation.

Real Madrid’s teenage sensation Arda Guler will dictate play from the central creative role, looking to replicate his performance from last year when he scored in Turkey’s 2-1 friendly win over the Americans.

Expected Lineup (4-2-3-1): Cakir; Muldur, Demiral, Kabak, Kadioglu; Yuksek, Ayhan; Akturkoglu, Guler, Yildiz; Yilmaz.

USA With qualification and first place in Group D firmly wrapped up, Mauricio Pochettino’s main priority is squad management. The USMNT manager is highly likely to rest key players to protect them from suspension. Core starters Tyler Adams, Folarin Balogun, Chris Richards, and Antonee Robinson are all carrying a yellow card and would miss the round of 32 with another caution.

As a result, extensive rotation is anticipated. Matt Freese is expected to start between the posts, while Auston Trusty and Mark McKenzie could form a fresh central defensive partnership. In attack, Ricardo Pepi is set to spearhead the line, supported by the direct running of Alejandro Zendejas.

Expected Lineup (4-2-3-1): Freese; Scally, McKenzie, Trusty, Arfsten; Roldan, Berhalter; Weah, Reyna, Zendejas; Pepi.