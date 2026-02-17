“Point of Outrage”: Andre Onana Faces Fan Backlash at Trabzonspor After Fenerbahce Collapse

Andre Onana’s loan spell in the Süper Lig has hit a breaking point. The Manchester United goalkeeper, currently on a season-long stint with Trabzonspor, is facing fierce criticism from supporters and local media following a disastrous performance in a high-stakes clash against Fenerbahçe.

The February 2026 meeting between the two rivals ended in a 3-2 defeat for Trabzonspor, a result that saw the gap between second and third place widen to seven points. For Onana, the statistics from the match were particularly damning.

Zero Saves: A Night to Forget

Despite being hailed as a marquee signing when he arrived in September, the 29-year-old’s form has plummeted. During the latest showdown with Fenerbahçe, Onana failed to record a single save, conceding goals on all three shots he faced on target.

In stark contrast, Fenerbahçe’s Ederson turned in a masterclass at the other end, racking up six saves to secure the victory. The performance has left the Trabzonspor faithful questioning Onana’s suitability for the starting XI.

Local Media Reactions:

Taka Gazete: Reported that fans have reached a “point of outrage” over Onana’s inability to stop a single shot, noting that his “risky passing” and tendency to wander from his line are causing deep anxiety.

Calls for the Bench

The fallout has led to growing demands for manager Fatih Tekke to make a change. According to Yenicag, a significant portion of the fanbase is calling for the veteran to be dropped in favor of rising young goalkeeper Onur Alp Çevikkan.

With Trabzonspor’s grip on a top-three finish loosening, the pressure is mounting on the coaching staff to prioritize reliability over reputation.

Manchester United’s Mounting Headache

The situation in Turkey is creating a ripple effect back at Old Trafford. Onana is scheduled to return to Manchester United at the conclusion of the season, but his struggling form and substantial wages are complicating the club’s plans to sell him.

The Transfer Outlook:

The World Cup Factor: Cameroon failed to qualify for the 2026 World Cup, meaning Onana will not have a global stage to rebuild his value this summer.

Potential Suitors: While a return to Inter Milan has been suggested, Italian clubs are notoriously frugal, likely leaving United to choose between a cut-price sale or another subsidized loan move.

As the Turkish season enters its final stretch, Onana’s future looks increasingly uncertain. What was intended to be a career-recharging loan has instead become a tactical and financial puzzle for both his current and parent clubs.