Post-Match Brawl Mars Intercontinental Derby as Disciplinary Fines and Bans Loom for Galatasaray and Fenerbahçe

Disciplinary charges are expected to be hit hard by the Professional Football Disciplinary Committee (PFDK) following chaotic post-match altercations at the end of Monday night’s Intercontinental Derby at RAMS Park.

Galatasaray secured a 2–1 victory over arch-rivals Fenerbahçe thanks to a first-half double from Victor Osimhen, but the final whistle was immediately overshadowed by widespread confrontations on the pitch.

The flashpoint began right after the whistle when tension flared between Fenerbahçe winger Kerem Aktürkoğlu and Galatasaray’s Roland Sallai.

The disagreement escalated rapidly into a multi-player melee, forcing stadium security personnel onto the pitch to intervene.

The situation deteriorated further when Galatasaray captain Abdülkerim Bardakcı and Fenerbahçe full-back Archie Brown clashed physically.

Both players were subsequently shown straight red cards by referee Arda Kardeşler.

Speaking after the match, Bardakcı pointed fingers at Fenerbahçe: “If you watch the footage carefully, you will clearly see who initiated the aggression first.”

Brown, however, defended his actions by claiming he stepped in to protect teammate Matteo Guendouzi.

“I saw Abdülkerim grab Guendouzi by the hair,” Brown stated post-match. “I stepped in to defend my teammate. People out there are scratching and pulling hair like women.”

According to reports from Fanatik, both Bardakcı and Brown face severe disciplinary sanctions.

If the TFF disciplinary rapporteurs classify their actions as “assault,” both players face bans ranging from 5 to 10 matches.

If categorized as “fighting,” the suspension would range between 3 and 5 domestic fixtures.