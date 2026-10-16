Pre-Contract Boost: Beşiktaş Ready January Push for Newcastle Engine Joe Willock

Beşiktaş have received a significant boost in their pursuit of Newcastle United midfielder Joe Willock, with reports in England confirming the 27-year-old is entering the final six months of his contract without an extension in place.

According to details published by Fotomaç, the Black-and-Whites are preparing to reopen formal negotiations in January to secure the English box-to-box midfielder. With Willock’s current deal expiring at the end of the season, FIFA regulations allow foreign clubs to execute a pre-contract agreement starting January 1 for a free summer transfer.

Adalı’s Direct Pursuit & Summer Groundwork

Beşiktaş’s interest in Willock is far from a new development. Club President Serdal Adalı previously confirmed that personal terms were already cleared during summer deadline-day talks before Newcastle’s £20 million evaluation stalled the deal:

Willock’s representatives and family visited Istanbul over the summer to inspect housing and hold multiple video calls with technical staff.

Head coach Vincenzo Italiano designated Willock as his primary midfield target to add ball-carrying dynamic power and verticality to Cimbom’s engine room.

With Newcastle facing the risk of losing Willock for free in June, Beşiktaş intend to present a low-cost cut-price January offer to force an immediate mid-season departure.

Jaissle Downplays Departure

While Newcastle United manager Matthias Jaissle addressed the ongoing rumors by insisting that the club remains relaxed over Willock’s situation, the player’s contract countdown leaves the Tyneside club in a precarious position.

With Italiano pressing for reinforcements to sustain Beşiktaş’s domestic and European campaigns, the Black Eagles are positioning themselves to finalize Willock’s arrival as soon as the winter window opens.