Premier League-Bound Hull City Set for Istanbul Visit Following Slovenia Camp

Newly promoted Premier League side Hull City is scheduled to travel to Istanbul as part of their pre-season preparations following a training camp in Slovenia. The visit comes on the heels of the club’s successful campaign in the English Championship, which culminated in a historic promotion to the top flight.

Under the ownership of Turkish media mogul Acun Ilıcalı, the “Tigers” secured their place in the Premier League by defeating Middlesbrough 1–0 in the Championship play-off final at Wembley Stadium on May 23, 2026.

As the club begins its transition to the Premier League, management has finalized a summer program that includes a final stop in Turkey.

While in Istanbul, Hull City was initially expected to face Turkish giants Fenerbahçe in a high-profile friendly match.

However, sources have told Turkish-Football that the timing of the visit may clash with potential Champions League qualifying fixtures, which could necessitate adjustments to the match schedule.

The trip to Turkey serves as a homecoming of sorts for the club’s leadership and a significant portion of its growing international fanbase.

Alongside the travel plans, transfer activity remains a top priority for the club as they look to bolster their squad for the rigorous challenges of the Premier League season ahead.