Preview: Aston Villa Host Fenerbahçe at Villa Park as Unai Emery Faces Midfield Selection Puzzle

Aston Villa host Fenerbahçe at Villa Park on Wednesday evening in a fixture that carries all the hallmarks of a classic European clash, with Unai Emery’s thinned squad taking on an Istanbul side boasting serious individual quality.

Villa enter the matchday eager to maintain momentum on home soil, but Emery finds himself juggling a growing casualty list across key departments. Amadou Onana remains unavailable with a knee issue, while left-back Ian Maatsen continues his recovery from an ankle injury. With Leon Goretzka also sidelined and Matteo Ruggeri requiring a late fitness assessment, Aaron Wan-Bissaka may be asked to deputise out of position on the left flank.

In attack, Nicolas Jackson is set to lead the line for the West Midlands side, supported by John McGinn and Emiliano Buendía in intermediate channels. However, Villa’s depleted midfield engine room could leave them vulnerable against a Fenerbahçe side built for high-tempo transitional play.

Domenico Tedesco’s team arrive in Birmingham on the back of impressive domestic displays, spearheaded by a physical, direct forward partnership. Vedat Muriqi and Mason Greenwood have already registered 13 goals between them this season, giving the Yellow Canaries a potent dual threat capable of testing Villa’s makeshift backline both aerially and in behind.

Fenerbahçe’s core strength for Wednesday night lies in midfield, where Mattéo Guendouzi has been passed fit to partner N’Golo Kanté. That central tandem provides the visitors with immense ball-winning volume and European experience, allowing Tedesco to disrupt Villa’s possession build-up before feeding rapid counter-attacks.

While Villa Park remains a formidable fortress under European floodlights, Fenerbahçe possess the tools to cause real disruption. If Tedesco’s midfield can dictate tempo and starve Villa’s forward line, the Istanbul giants will back themselves to return to Turkey with a valuable result.

Predicted Lineups:

Aston Villa: Martínez; Cash, Konsa, Torres, Wan-Bissaka; Kamara, Tielemans; Rogers, Buendía, McGinn; Jackson.

Fenerbahçe: Livaković; Osayi-Samuel, Becão, Djiku, Oosterwolde; Kanté, Guendouzi; Tadić, Szymanski, Greenwood; Muriqi.

Prediction: Draw