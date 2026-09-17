Preview – Beşiktaş Host Marseille in Europa League Opener as Istanbul Test Awaits French Side

Beşiktaş kick off their UEFA Europa League campaign on Thursday evening as they welcome French side Olympique de Marseille to the Tüpraş Stadium for their opening league-phase fixture.

The Black Eagles enter the tie on a high under new manager Vincenzo Italiano, while Bruno Genesio’s Marseille arrive in Istanbul desperate for answers following a difficult start to their domestic season.

The Details

Matchup: Beşiktaş vs. Olympique de Marseille

Competition: UEFA Europa League (League Phase, Gameweek 1)

Venue: Tüpraş Stadium, Istanbul

Kick-off: Thursday, September 17, 8:00 p.m. GMT

Match Preview

Italiano has made an immediate impact since taking charge in Istanbul. Beşiktaş have won nine of their 11 competitive matches this season, navigating three qualifying rounds against Midtjylland, Hradec Kralove, and Kauno Zalgiris to secure their place in the newly structured league phase.

Domestic momentum is equally strong for the Black Eagles. They sit second in the Süper Lig after picking up 12 points from their opening five games—including a statement 2–1 derby victory over Fenerbahçe and a comfortable 3–0 win over Erzurumspor. Crucially, Beşiktaş have won all six of their home fixtures in all competitions this term, keeping five clean sheets along the way.

In contrast, Marseille are struggling for stability. Following the summer departure of Habib Beye and the appointment of Genesio, Les Phocéens have stumbled to three consecutive Ligue 1 defeats. While Marseille carry extensive European tradition, their vulnerable defensive record and recent slump make for a daunting task inside the deafening cauldron of the Tüpraş Stadium.

Team News & Lineups

Beşiktaş remain without left-back Rıdvan Yılmaz, who continues his recovery from a thigh injury. However, key striker Dušan Vlahović is set to return to the starting lineup after serving a domestic suspension; the Serbian forward has been in lethal form, scoring four goals in his last two appearances. Summer arrival Leandro Trossard is also expected to feature on the left wing after opening his account for the club at the weekend.

Marseille travel without midfield options Geoffrey Kondogbia and Tochukwu Nnadi, placing extra responsibility on former Tottenham man Pierre-Emile Højbjerg to anchor the central pivot alongside Himad Abdelli. Up front, Amine Gouiri and Igor Paixão will carry the primary attacking burden for the visitors.

Predicted Beşiktaş XI:

Nübel; Murillo, Agbadou, Topçu, Ouattara; Özcan; Černý, Olaitan, Kökçü, Trossard; Vlahović.

Predicted Marseille XI:

De Lange; Egan-Riley, Aguerd, Emerson; Weah, Højbjerg, Abdelli, Gomes; Harit, Gouiri, Paixão.

Prediction

Given Beşiktaş’s perfect home record under Italiano and Marseille’s current defensive fragility, the Black Eagles look well-positioned to lay down an early marker in Europe.

Prediction: Beşiktaş 3–0 Marseille.