Preview: Fenerbahçe and Roma Meet in Long-Awaited Champions League Return

After an 18-year absence from the main phase of Europe’s premier club competition, Fenerbahçe host Roma at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium on Thursday to mark their return to the Champions League.

Having played 154 European matches and fallen short in nine qualification campaigns since their last appearance in 2008, the Istanbul side face a testing opening fixture against a Roma side enjoying a resurgence under Gian Piero Gasperini.

Team News & Availability

Fenerbahçe enter the fixture with several selection complications in midfield and defense. Mattéo Guendouzi is unavailable due to suspension following a post-match altercation against Lyon in the playoff round.

Jayden Oosterwolde remains sidelined following surgery on a hamstring injury, while Marco Asensio is a doubt owing to a thigh strain. Following Talisca’s departure to Al Jazira, Vedat Muriqi is expected to lead the attack.

Roma have fewer availability concerns. Lorenzo Pellegrini is the only confirmed absentee as he recovers from a thigh problem. Donyell Malen, who has recorded five goals in his opening domestic appearances, is set to partner Paulo Dybala in attack.

Tactical Outlook

The match presents a contrast in domestic momentum and European record:

Home Resilience: Fenerbahçe have proven difficult to defeat in Kadıköy, losing five of their last 32 European fixtures on home soil. However, recent defensive inconsistencies were highlighted in their opening matchday defeat in the Süper Lig.

Roma’s Form: Gasperini’s side arrive in Istanbul atop Serie A after three consecutive wins, relying on rapid transitions and fluid movement between Dybala and Malen.

Predicted Lineups

Fenerbahçe (4-2-3-1): Ederson; Müldür, Škriniar, Aké, Brown; Kanté, Yüksek; Aydın, Aktürkoğlu, Greenwood; Muriqi.

Roma (3-4-2-1): Svilar; Mancini, Ndicka, Hermoso; Molina, Cristante, Koné, Wesley; Dybala, Mora; Malen.