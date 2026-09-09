Preview: Galatasaray Facing Depleted Frontline Ahead of Champions League Opener at Sporting CP

Turkish champions Galatasaray begin their UEFA Champions League league phase campaign on Wednesday night when they travel to face Liga Portugal holders Sporting CP at the Estádio José Alvalade.

Both sides enter the European opener boasting strong domestic form. Sporting CP have gathered 12 points from their first five league matches under Rui Borges, while Okan Buruk’s Galatasaray remain unbeaten in the Trendyol Süper Lig with three victories and a draw. However, historical trends favor the hosts, as Galatasaray have struggled on Portuguese soil in recent seasons.

Selection Dilemma Upfront for Lions

Galatasaray’s preparations have been severely complicated by major fitness concerns across key positions. Star Nigerian forward Victor Osimhen is unavailable after suffering a groin strain during domestic play, while central midfielder Mario Lemina and defender Wilfried Singo have also been ruled out.

In Osimhen’s absence, Buruk is expected to hand Barış Alper Yılmaz the starting central striker role. The Turkish international will be supported out wide by marquee summer arrivals Rafael Leão—returning to face his former club—and Leroy Sané, while İlkay Gündoğan conducts central transitions.

For the hosts, Sporting CP will lean heavily on prolific Swedish striker Viktor Gyökeres. The formidable forward continues to lead their attacking line in blistering form, having already netted seven goals in his opening five domestic outings this season.

Predicted Starting Lineups:

Sporting CP: Silva; Quaresma, Diomande, Inácio; Quenda, Hjulmand, Morita, Catamo; Trincão, Gyökeres, Pote.

Galatasaray: Çakır; Sallai, Sánchez, Bardakcı, Elmalı; Torreira, Sara, Gündoğan; Sané, Yılmaz, Leão.

High-Stakes European Battle

With both sides eager to establish early momentum in the newly formatted league phase, midfield control will prove decisive. Galatasaray must compensate for their missing defensive stability by maintaining possession through Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara. Should Buruk’s side breach Sporting’s back three early, they could secure a crucial opening-day result on foreign soil.

Match Preview & Tactical Analysis

With both teams aiming to secure early points in the newly expanded Champions League league phase, controlling tempo and midfield space will be vital.

Sporting CP come into this clash with exceptional home momentum, having won 21 of their last 29 matches at the Estádio José Alvalade. Their tactical setup relies on high-pressing wing-backs and swift vertical transitions through Gyökeres, making them particularly dangerous in early phases.

Galatasaray must navigate their structural absentees by staying disciplined in possession. Lucas Torreira and Gabriel Sara will be tasked with disrupting Sporting’s build-up play and serving rapid distribution to Leão and Sané on the flanks. Should Buruk’s side successfully exploit counter-attacking spaces, they could challenge Sporting’s defensive line and silence the Lisbon crowd.