Preview – Galatasaray Seeks Continental Momentum Against Bodo/Glimt After Domestic Dominance

Galatasaray enters the third matchday of the UEFA Champions League with renewed confidence as they prepare to host Norwegian debutants Bodo/Glimt on Wednesday. The Lions’ European campaign has been characterized by sharp contrasts: a heavy 5-1 defeat to Frankfurt in the opener was dramatically followed by a spirited 1-0 victory over reigning Premier League champions Liverpool at home in Istanbul.

That crucial win against Liverpool showcased Galatasaray’s cutting edge. Despite controlling only 38% of possession, coach Okan Buruk’s side registered more shots on target than their visitors, with Victor Osimhen calmly converting the decisive penalty in the 16th minute. This triumph broke a dismal eight-match winless streak for Cim Bom at home in the competition’s main stage, providing a much-needed mental boost.

Domestic Imperiousness Meets European Challenge

Domestically, Galatasaray remains virtually unstoppable, having won 19 of their last 20 Turkish club competitions (D1), a run that includes consecutive league titles and the Turkiye Kupası. Their recent 2-1 success over İstanbul Başakşehir, fueled by a Leroy Sané brace, keeps them a commanding five points clear atop the Super Lig.

However, this imperious domestic form has rarely translated into consistent continental success. The victory over Liverpool marked only the second time Galatasaray has won in their last 19 Champions League proper matches (D5, L12). They will now seek to build on that momentum against a less daunting opponent, aiming to thrill the Istanbul crowd once again.

Bodo/Glimt’s Dramatic Debut

Bodo/Glimt, making their debut in the competition, have proven to be full of drama. They avoided defeat in their opening two games, first recovering from a 2-0 deficit to secure a 2-2 draw with Slavia Prague, and then failing to hold a two-goal lead of their own in another shared result against Tottenham.

The Norwegian champions have shown an impressive ability to score on the European stage, netting two or more goals in 10 of their last 14 continental group matches, and avoiding defeat in their most recent five (W2, D3). They arrive in Istanbul following a thrilling 5-2 win over Sarpsborg, extending their unbeaten run across all competitions to eight matches (W5, D3). However, extending this streak will require an improved showing away from home, as they have lost six of their last nine continental trips.

Team News and Key Battles

For Galatasaray, Leroy Sané is expected to retain his spot on the right flank after arguably delivering his best performance since his summer move with his brace against Başakşehir. Mauro Icardi could be replaced in attack by Victor Osimhen, who is in scintillating European form, having netted in six consecutive continental outings and recently becoming the first Nigerian player to reach ten goals in the Champions League proper.

Coach Buruk faces a selection call in midfield, where both Gabriel Sara and İlkay Gündoğan contributed to goals in the last league fixture. Defender Davinson Sanchez returns to the squad after serving a domestic suspension, while Roland Sallai is likely to continue at right-back due to Wilfred Singo’s injury absence.

Bodo/Glimt will travel without midfielder Ulrik Saltnes. Key players who will need to perform include striker Kasper Høgh, who is searching for his first continental goal of the season, and center-back Odin Bjortuft, who has proven vital for both defense and play-building from the back.