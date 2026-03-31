Preview: Kosovo and Turkiye Battle for Historic World Cup Spot

A historic night of football awaits at the Fadil Vokrri Stadium this Tuesday as Kosovo and Türkiye face off in a winner-takes-all UEFA playoff final. At stake is a coveted ticket to the 2026 FIFA World Cup in North America, where the victor will join the United States, Australia, and Paraguay in Group D.

The “Dardanians” Dream of History

Kosovo enters the final as the tournament’s ultimate underdog story. Under the guidance of Franco Foda, the young nation secured an impressive second-place finish in Group B, punching above their weight to finish ahead of established sides like Sweden and Slovenia.

Their qualifying campaign was defined by resilience, recovering from a heavy 4-0 opening defeat against Switzerland to record three wins and a draw. That momentum carried into a breathless playoff semifinal last week, where Kosovo stunned Slovakia in a 4-3 thriller. Now, the “Dardanians” stand just 90 minutes away from qualifying for their first-ever major tournament since gaining FIFA membership in 2016.

Türkiye Chasing 24-Year Return

For Vincenzo Montella’s Türkiye, the stakes are rooted in legacy. Despite being a rising power in European football, the “Crescent-Stars” have not appeared on the world stage since their iconic third-place finish in 2002.

Türkiye reached this final following a tactical 1-0 victory over Romania, settled by a second-half strike from Brighton star Ferdi Kadıoğlu. Aside from a heavy defeat to Spain early in the campaign, Türkiye dominated Group E, finishing 10 points clear of third-placed Georgia. The team arrives in Pristina with immense confidence, boasting a perfect record in their last three meetings against Kosovo—most recently a 4-1 victory in 2017.

Team News & Tactics

Kosovo: Manager Franco Foda is expected to stick with the lineup that produced seven goals in their last outing. Captain Vedat Muriqi will lead the line alongside Fisnik Asllani, while wing-backs Mergim Vojvoda and Dion Gallapeni will be tasked with stretching the Turkish defense.

Türkiye: All eyes are on captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu. The Inter Milan playmaker was substituted late against Romania with a calf concern but has since eased fears, stating he feels fit to start. Arda Güler, whose vision set up the winning goal in the semifinal, remains the primary creative engine in a midfield supported by İsmail Yüksek.

Predicted Lineups

Kosovo (5-3-2):

Muric; Vojvoda, Dellova, Hajrizi, Hajdari, Gallapeni; Hodza, Rexhbecaj, Muslija; Asllani, Muriqi.

Türkiye (4-2-3-1):

Çakır; Müldür, Akaydin, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Yüksek, Çalhanoğlu; Yılmaz, Güler, Yıldız; Aktürkoğlu