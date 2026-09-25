Preview: Türkiye Host France in Historic UEFA Nations League A Opener

Türkiye step onto the League A stage for the first time in their history as they welcome European heavyweights France to Kocaeli Stadium for a marquee UEFA Nations League Group A1 clash.

Having earned promotion from League B, Vincenzo Montella’s squad face an elite trial against a revamped French side now under the stewardship of Zinedine Zidane. With a hostile home crowd behind them in Kocaeli, the Crescent-Stars are aiming to test their high-intensity, press-resistant tactical setup against world-class opposition.

Team News & Selection Dilemmas

Montella enters the fixture navigating key absences across his squad. Beşiktaş central midfielder Orkun Kökçü has been ruled out due to ongoing toe pain, while captain Hakan Çalhanoğlu is also unavailable, forcing a reconfiguration in central midfield. Furthermore, dynamic winger Kenan Yıldız misses out, shifting increased attacking responsibility onto Real Madrid playmaker Arda Güler and Eintracht Frankfurt prospect Can Uzun.

For France, Zidane begins his managerial tenure without William Saliba, Aurélien Tchouaméni, and Ibrahima Konaté due to injury setbacks. However, Les Bleus maintain supreme depth, boasting a frontline captained by Kylian Mbappé alongside Ousmane Dembélé and Michael Olise.

Predicted Lineups

Türkiye (4-2-3-1):

Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır

Defenders: Zeki Çelik, Merih Demiral, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Eren Elmalı

Defensive Midfielders: İsmail Yüksek, Salih Özcan

Attacking Midfielders: Barış Alper Yılmaz, Arda Güler, Kerem Aktürkoğlu

Forward: Can Uzun

France (4-3-3):

Goalkeeper: Mike Maignan

Defenders: Jules Koundé, Dayot Upamecano, Maxence Lacroix, Adrien Truffert

Midfielders: Eduardo Camavinga, Adrien Rabiot, Warren Zaïre-Emery

Forwards: Michael Olise, Kylian Mbappé, Ousmane Dembélé

Match Prediction & Tactical Outlook

With Türkiye relying on quick vertical transitions through Güler and Yılmaz, Montella will look to disrupt France’s midfield build-up early. However, the individual firepower of Mbappé and Dembélé presents a constant threat on the counter-attack. Expect an intense, high-tempo battle in Kocaeli, with France slight favorites but Türkiye fully capable of securing a statement result on home soil.

Predicted Score: Türkiye 1–1 France