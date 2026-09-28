Preview: Türkiye Host Italy in Pivotal UEFA Nations League A Clash in Bursa

Türkiye return to UEFA Nations League A action on Monday evening as they welcome four-time world champions Italy to the Atatürk Spor Kompleksi Matlı Stadyumu in Bursa for a high-stakes Group A1 fixture.

Following a spirited but frustrating 1-0 defeat to France in Kocaeli, Vincenzo Montella’s Crescent-Stars are seeking their first points of the top-tier campaign. Meanwhile, the Azzurri arrive in Anatolia looking to consolidate their position after a competitive opening block of international matches.

Team News & Tactical Setups

Montella will be forced into at least one major tactical reshuffle following the departure of Orkun Kökçü, who returned to Benfica after suffering a toe injury in training. Salih Özcan or İsmail Yüksek are expected to step into central midfield alongside Hakan Çalhanoğlu to provide defensive stability against Italy’s technical engine room.

Real Madrid prodigy Arda Güler is set to start once again in his preferred central playmaker role, pulling the strings behind a dynamic front line likely featuring Kenan Yıldız and Barış Alper Yılmaz.

Italy, managed by Luciano Spalletti, bring a reshuffled squad incorporating emerging Serie A talent alongside established European stars, with Mateo Retegui and Federico Chiesa expected to lead the threat on counter-transitions.

Expected Starting Lineups

Türkiye (4-2-3-1): Çakır; Çelik, Demiral, Bardakcı, Kadıoğlu; Çalhanoğlu, Yüksek; Akgün, Güler, Yıldız; Yılmaz.

Italy (3-5-2): Donnarumma; Di Lorenzo, Bastoni, Calafiori; Cambiaso, Barella, Ricci, Tonali, Dimarco; Raspadori, Retegui.

Match Prediction: High-Intensity Stalemate in Store

With Türkiye backed by a passionate home crowd in Bursa and Montella eager to prove his side’s European credentials, the Crescent-Stars are expected to push high and disrupt Italy’s build-up phase through aggressive central pressing.

While Italy possess the tactical maturity to exploit space on the break, Türkiye’s rapid transitions led by Güler and Yıldız should ensure a balanced, high-tempo contest.

Predicted Score: Türkiye 2–1 Italy