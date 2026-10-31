Private Jet to Pitch: Osimhen Scores for Newborn Daughter as Galatasaray Cruise Past Konyaspor

Hours after celebrating the birth of his second daughter, Liora Audrey, Victor Osimhen boarded a private jet to Konya, leading the line and finding the net in Galatasaray’s comprehensive 4–0 victory over Konyaspor.

The 27-year-old striker’s whirlwind 24 hours capped off an intense week for Cimbom. Coming off Monday’s crucial 2–1 Istanbul derby victory over rivals Fenerbahçe and with a high-stakes UEFA Champions League clash against VfB Stuttgart looming midweek, manager Okan Buruk opted to rotate his starting XI for the trip to Central Anatolia.

Osimhen was initially left behind in Istanbul overnight to be alongside his family for the birth before taking a private flight on Friday morning to join up with the squad just hours before kickoff.

Despite the disruption and lack of pre-match training with the team, the Nigerian international needed little time to make his mark. In the opening exchanges, Osimhen rose high above the Konyaspor defense to meet a pin-point set-piece delivery, flashing a powerful header past the goalkeeper to put the visitors in front.

The strike continued his astonishing start to the campaign, bringing his domestic tally to nine goals in just eight Süper Lig appearances.

Galatasaray controlled the tempo throughout, carving through the host’s defensive lines with ease. By the hour mark, with Cimbom holding a commanding 4–0 lead, Buruk elected to manage his star forward’s workload, substituting Osimhen in the 61st minute for young forward Deniz Gül to keep him fresh for European duty.