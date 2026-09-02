Pundits Urge Trabzonspor to Consult Mohamed Salah in Search for New Manager Following Fatih Tekke’s Departure

Following the sudden departure of head coach Fatih Tekke, leading Turkish sports analysts have called on Trabzonspor management to consult marquee summer signing Mohamed Salah before appointing their next manager.

Tekke stepped down just three matches into the Trendyol Süper Lig campaign following a disappointing 2–1 loss to Amedspor and a heavy aggregate defeat to Ferencváros in the UEFA Europa League playoffs.

“Salah Must Be Consulted”

Prominent Sabah Spor columnist Levent Tüzemen highlighted that the Black Sea club must leverage the presence of their flagship Egyptian international superstar during the decision-making process:

“Fatih Tekke’s motivation had waned, and his decision to step aside must be respected. However, regarding the new head coach, the board should consult Mohamed Salah for his input. Perhaps Egypt national team manager Hossam Hassan could be a solution, or if management seeks a high-profile foreign tactician, someone of Vincenzo Italiano’s caliber should be targeted.”

A Turbulent Start to the Season

Despite bringing in Salah alongside high-profile reinforcements, Trabzonspor’s season got off to a bumpy start: