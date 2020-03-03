Radamel Falcao has scored 7 times in last 6 games for Galatasaray, averaging a goal every 95 mins in the Super Lig

Radamel Falcao has started to hit form at just the right time for Galatasaray.

The Colombia international bagged a brace in the Lions 3-0 victory over Genclerbirligi on Saturday at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Falcao has now scored seven times in his last six games for the Yellow-Reds including the goal that put Galatasaray ahead against Fenerbahce in the Intercontinental derby against Fenerbahce.

The reigning Super Lig champions beat rivals Fenerbahce away for the first time in over 20 years last week.

Falcao has not scored the highest number of goals in the league but he has the best scoring record.

The experienced striker is averaging a goal every 95 minutes – eight goals in 12 games, playing a total of 763 minutes.

Alexander Sorloth has actually scored the highest number of goals in the league – 19 goals in 23 games, playing 2051 minutes – but is finding the back of the net on average once every 108 minutes.

Galatasaray have won every game in which Falcao has scored this season.

The Lions are along with Celtic the only two sides left in top-tier European leagues that have a 100 percent win record in 2020.