Radamel Falcao now has 8 goals in last 7 games for Galatasaray following Sivasspor draw

Galatasaray were held to a 2-2 draw against Sivasspor at the Yeni Sivas stadium in the Super Lig on Sunday.

The draw meant that Sivasspor and Galatasaray stayed level on 49 points with Trabzonspor, just three points behind leaders Basaksehir.

Sivasspor opened the scoring when Hakan Arslan found the back of the net on seven minutes.

Radamel Falcao equalized just seven minutes later after being setup by Sofiane Feghouli.

The goal highlight can be viewed on the official Bein Sport page.

Galatasaray then went onto take the lead with Falcao setting up Feghouli this time.

The home side did, however, manage to equalize after Emre Kilinc reacted first to his missed penalty kick which was saved by Fernando Muslera.

Colombia international Radamel Falcao has now scored eight goals in his last seven games for Galatasaray.

He has actually directly been involved in nine goals following his assist in the Sivasspor game.

Falcao is currently the most in-form striker in the league.

The Lions have not lost a single game over the eight-game period, winning seven and drawing once.