Radamel Falcao Returns To Full Team Training, Could Start For Galatasaray

Radamel Falcao has returned to full team Galatasaray training after making a recovery from injury.

Falcao was involved in a training match between the first team and the U19 side.

The Colombia international star is likely to make the matchday squad for the Lions against Malatyaspor on Sunday.

Falcao has missed the last two games both of which ended in victory.

The experienced striker hit a rich vein of form before his injury scoring four goals in three games.

In total, the 34-year-old has five goals in nine league games this term in a season marred by injury trouble.

Galatasaray have won their last five successive games and closed the gap with league leaders Sivasspor to just three points.

The Yellow-Reds have won the league title for the past two seasons and are well and truly back in the race for the championship but they still have to play Sivasspor, Basaksehir, Fenerbahce, Trabzonspor and Besiktas.