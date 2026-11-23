The playing surface at RAMS Park has undergone a significant recovery ahead of Galatasaray’s UEFA Champions League Matchday 5 fixture against Aston Villa on Tuesday night.

Intensive maintenance work on the pitch has continued throughout the international break, with aerial footage captured on Monday showing the turf in markedly improved condition ahead of the 17:45 GMT (20:45 TRT) kickoff in Istanbul.

The surface deterioration had forced Galatasaray to relocate their Süper Lig Matchday 12 fixture against Samsunspor to the Başakşehir Fatih Terim Stadium earlier this month while groundskeepers carried out restoration work.

With the turf now largely restored, RAMS Park is cleared to host Unai Emery’s Premier League side in a pivotal fixture for Turkish clubs in Europe this season.

Galatasaray enter the match looking to translate their strong domestic form in the Süper Lig title race into three points on the European stage, with home conditions now back in place for one of their biggest tests of the league phase.