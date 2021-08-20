Randers 1-1 Galatasaray: Lions return to Istanbul with draw for Europa League playoff round second-leg clash

Galatasaray held Randers to a 1-1 draw at the Cepheus Park Randers stadium in the Europa League playoff round first-leg tie on Thursday.

Kerem Akturkoglu made the headlines over the weekend after teammate Marcao punched him on the field in the victory over Giresunspor on Monday 16 August.

Marcao did not feature as he has been fined and suspended for a few games for unprofessional and violent conduct.

Marching orders for Marcao… 🔴 The Galatasaray defender received a straight red card after fighting with team-mate Akturkoglu, during their league match against Giresunspor!#SuperLig pic.twitter.com/lRp3eudLsQ — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_EN) August 18, 2021

Akturkoglu hit the headlines for all the right reasons yesterday after opening the scoring on 26 minutes.

However, Lauenborg equalised on 54 minutes to give the Danish side hope.

There is no away goal rule this year but the draw will suit the Lions more as the second leg will be played in Istanbul next week at the Turk Telekom Arena.

Galatasaray will take on Hatayspor next on Monday 23 August followed by the return game against Randers on Thursday. Both matches will be played at home.

Randers 1 – 1 Galatasaray

Stadium: Cepheus Park Randers

Referees: Jesus Gil Manzano, Diego Barbero, Angel Nevado (Spain)

Randers: Carlgren, Kallesöe (min. 76 Oliver Kristensen) , Piesinger, Marxen, Kopplin, Klysner (min. 64 Kehinde), Johnsen, Lauenborg, Tibbling (min. 64 Ankersen), Mistrati (min. 76 Filip Kristensen), Egho (min. 87 Brock-Madsen)

Galatasaray: Muslera, Yedlin, Alpaslan Öztürk, Luyindama, Van Aanholt, Taylan Antalyalı (min. 84 Aytaç Kara), Kerem Aktürkoğlu (min. 61 Babel), Emre Akbaba (min. 61 Feghouli), Berkan Kutlu, Emre Kılınç (min. 61 Arda Turan), Mustafa Muhammed (min. 76 Falcao)

Goals: min. 26 Kerem Aktürkoğlu (Galatasaray), min. 54. Lauenborg (Randers)