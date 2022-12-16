Rangers boss gives Ridvan Yilmaz injury update

Rangers manager Michael Beale has given an injury update regarding full-back Ridvan Yilmaz.

Beale revealed that Yilmaz will be out for at least another five weeks due to his hamstring injury.

The Turkey international is still in rehab and is not expected to return for another month.

The 21-year-old has been out since the 4-1 victory over Aberdeen in October.

Bealed said: “It was a very, very bad hamstring. As bad as it could be. It was diagnosed at 12 weeks so we are six or seven into that, so that gives you a bit of a timeline into it – if it goes perfect.

“It’s not ideal – Borna goes away and gets to a World Cup semi-final and well done to him and Croatia.

“(Josip) Juranovic as well and I think that’s great for Scottish football to have two players involved at that level of the World Cup but that gives an opportunity to young Adam and I thought he took it tonight.

“Hopefully Borna will be back in the coming games.”

Yilmaz has been linked with a Rangers exit in January with Galatasaray as confirmed by manager Okan Buruk.

Buruk said: “As yet, we haven’t made a formal move for any player, but we are watching a lot of them. With regards to the ones mentioned – Rıdvan Yılmaz, Halil Akbunar and Deniz Undav – they are all good players and we are evaluating all of them. We have all their matches followed.”

Yilmaz’s agent has however, ruled out any January exit and made it clear that the young left-back is committed to Rangers.

Yilmaz is under contract at the Scottish giants until 2026.

Speaking to Turkish media outlet Gazete Damga, he said: “It should not be forgotten that Rıdvan’s transfer process was not very happy this summer. This is a project. We stand behind this, both me and the player. We did not take Rıdvan to Europe to return him to Turkey after 5 months.”