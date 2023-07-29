Rangers Defender Ridvan Yilmaz Rejects Transfer Offers

Ridvan Yilmaz has decided to stay at Rangers next season, sources have told Turkish-Football.

The Turkish international has been linked with a move back to his former club Besiktas and rivals Fenerbahce have also make an offer.

Yilmaz has rejected all offers made and has not entered talks with the interested clubs.

Additionally, he does not want to return to Turkiye to join the rivals of his former club – Besiktas.

The young full-back is focused on making a name for himself in Europe.

The 22-year-old wants to stay at Rangers and make a name for himself next season.

Yilmaz joined Rangers from Besiktas in 2022 for a fee of £4 million, but he has struggled to make an impact due to injuries.

However, he has recently broken back into the team and has played the full 90 minutes in the last two games against Celtic and Aberdeen.

The 21-year-old is under contract with Rangers until 2027, and he has no plans to leave the club this summer.

Yilmaz’s decision to stay at Rangers puts to rest months of speculation regarding his future.

Yilmaz made his Rangers debut in September 2022. He has made 25 appearances for the club in all competitions and has scored 1 goal.

He is a Turkish international and has played for his country 11 times. He is reportedly valued at around £5 million.