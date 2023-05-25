Rangers defender reportedly ‘set for talks’ with Turkish giants

Galatasaray are set to hold talks with Rangers over the transfer of Turkish defender Ridvan Yilmaz according to Fanatik newspaper Galatasaray correspondent Metin Karabas.

Speaking on the Tivubu channel Karabas claimed that Galatasaray are ‘set for talks’ with Rangers over Yilmaz.

READ: A new way of approaching the Super Lig

Karabas said: “Galatasaray are planning to sign more Turkish players due to the foreign player rules in the Super Lig.

“One player Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has his eye on is Yilmaz.

“Galatasaray are set for talks with Ranger over Yilmaz.

“Galatasaray winning the league title and qualyfing for the Champions League could make the club an attractive destination.”

Rıdvan Yılmaz Galatasaray yolunda👇@Metin_Karabas: "Çok kısa bir süre içinde resmi temaslar başlayacaktır." pic.twitter.com/GVYBDTFHN8 — Tivibu Spor (@tivibuspor) May 24, 2023

Yilmaz is no stranger to Super Lig football having joined Rangers from Besiktas last summer.

In contrast to the latest reports Yilmaz only recently tweeted his delight at wining the Old Firm derby against Celtic and wrote that it won’t be his last derby.

My first Old Firm victory, but not the last one👍🏼 great team performance and spirit at the perfect IBROX💙🧿#ready İlk Old Firm zaferim, ama sonuncusu değil👍🏼 mükemmel IBROX'ta harika takım performansı ve ruhu💙 pic.twitter.com/kdDuVGEPyT — Rıdvan Yılmaz (@ridvan_yilmaz2) May 13, 2023

In total, Yilmaz has only made 14 appearances in his first season at Rangers but that was mainly due to injury and not being left out of the squad for performance reasons.

And since recovering Yilmaz has started all four of the last games for Rangers.

Yilmaz is under contract at Rangers until 2027.