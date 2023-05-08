Rangers defender wants to stay despite being linked with a transfer move to Turkey

Rangers defender Ridvan Yilmaz wants to stay at the club despite being linked with a transfer move to Besiktas according to journalist Serdar Saridag.

Speaking on Skorer which is the sports page of the Milliyet newspaper Saridag revealed that Yilmaz told him that he will not be leaving this summer despite serious interest from Besiktas.

Saridag said: “There is serious talk about the possibility of Ridvan Yilmaz returning to Besiktas but his priority is to stay at Rangers.”

Yilmaz joined Besiktas from Rangers last summer on a £4m transfer move but struggled to establish himself in his debut season due to injuries which resulted in him falling behind Borna Barisic in the pecking order.

Besiktas had been linked with a loan move for Yilmaz to get him back up to speed playing regular football after his injury.

The 21-year-old is however, under contract until 2027 so Rangers hold a strong bargaining position and are under no pressure to sell.

Yilmaz meanwhile, wants to stay and prove himself next season.

The young left-back has recovered from injury and did return to the team selection towards the end of the season.