Rangers interested in £4m Turkey international rising star

Rangers are reported to be interested in Besiktas rising star Ridvan Yilmaz according to Daily Mail.

Per the source, the Scottish side have been eyeing a move for the Turkey international to replace Clavin Bassey who joined Ajax for £19m.

Rangers manager Giovanni van Brockhorst wants to reinvest the funds in strengthening his defence and has already signed Ben Davies on a £4m move from Liverpool.

Davies can play as left-back but his strongest position is considered to be centre-back.

The report claims that the manager has made it clear he wants to sign two players to replace Bassey.

Yilmaz has built up a lot of experience at Besiktas despite his young age and was involved in the 2020-21 title-winning side.

The report claims that Yilmaz is valued as being worth at least £4m but he has just 12 months left on his contract so Besiktas could be looking to cash in if they cannot negotiate a new deal.