Rangers Knock Back Galatasaray’s Opening Bid for Striker Youssef Chermiti

Galatasaray have seen their opening approach for Rangers forward Youssef Chermiti turned down, with the Scottish Premiership side demanding a club-record fee before considering a sale, as reported by Fanatik.

Following the departure of Mauro Icardi, Galatasaray manager Okan Buruk has made acquiring an elite young center-forward a top priority as the Istanbul giants push for an unprecedented fifth consecutive Trendyol Süper Lig title.

Key Transfer Takeaways

Initial Offer Rejected: Galatasaray submitted an opening proposal in the region of €20m to €25m for the 22-year-old Portuguese forward, which was swiftly rejected by Rangers chiefs.

Rangers’ Valuation: The Ibrox club is holding out for a fee approaching €40m . Any agreement at that figure would comfortably shatter Rangers’ current record departure, set when Calvin Bassey joined Fulham for €23m in 2022.

Player Reaction: Chermiti—who joined Rangers from Everton in 2025—started in Sunday’s league fixture against Hibernian and reaffirmed his commitment to Glasgow, noting that he remains fully focused on his development at Ibrox.

Why Galatasaray Are Pushing for Chermiti

Chermiti enjoyed an impressive debut campaign in Scotland, netting 15 goals across all competitions. His physical profile, press resistance, and finishing capability fit Okan Buruk’s tactical blueprint as Galatasaray look to bolster their front line for both domestic defense and UEFA Champions League football.

Negotiations between the two clubs remain active, with Galatasaray evaluating whether to submit a revised proposal.