Rangers left-back’s agent responds to transfer rumours

Ridvan Yilmaz’s agent Necdet Ergezen has responded to transfer rumours linking his client with a Rangers exit over the winter transfer window.

Yilmaz joined Rangers on a £4m move last summer but it was under the stewardship of former manager Giovanni van Bronchkhorst.

The Turkey international fell behind left-back Borna Barisic in the pecking order making just seven appearances this season.

Yilmaz had been linked with a January exit as a result of his lack of playing time.

Turkish giants Besiktas – his former club – and Galatasaray have both been linked with the player.

However, his agent has made it clear that Yilmaz will be staying at Rangers in January.

Speaking to Turkish media outlet Gazete Damga, he said: “It should not be forgotten that Rıdvan’s transfer process was not very happy this summer. This is a project. We stand behind this, both me and the player. We did not take Rıdvan to Europe to return him to Turkey after 5 months.”

Yilmaz will be playing under a new manager over the second half of the season after Michael Beale took change.

The 21-year-old still has another five years left on his contract. Yilmaz has six international caps for Turkey.