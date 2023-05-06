Rangers manager responds to reports on winger transfer to Fenerbahce

Rangers manager Michael Beale has said that he does not believe that winger Ryan Kent will join Fenerbahce despite reports claiming that he will join the Turkish club as a free agent at the end of the season.

Takvim recently reported that Fenerbahce offered Kent a three-year contract deal with the option to extend by an additional season.

READ: Rising Stars of the Super Lig: Ones to Watch

However, Beale said that he does not believe there is ‘truth’ in the reports that he will be joining Fenerbahce.

“I don’t think there’s any truth in that,” Beale said when asked about the reports linking Kent with Fenerbahce.

🛑 Transfer Update Michael Beale on Ryan Kent to Turkey transfer links 🇹🇷 pic.twitter.com/Jx6eNJwguX — The Rangers Review (@RangersReview55) May 5, 2023

Kent has been at Rangers since 2018 and has made over 100 appearances for the club.

He is under contract until the end of the season so Fenerbahce do not need permission from Beale or the club to enter direct talks as he has under six years left on his deal.

Kent will be leaving as a free agent at the end of the season unless he signs a contract extension with Rangers.

The winger is now free to enter talks with other clubs until he does decide to extend his Rangers agreement.