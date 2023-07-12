Rangers Midfielder Demands to Leave, Besiktas Offer £4.7m

Rangers midfielder Glen Kamara has reportedly demanded to leave the club amid reports of a transfer offer from Besiktas according to the Sozcu newspaper.

Glen Kamara has been with Rangers for four and a half years, and he helped the club win the Scottish Premiership title for the first time in ten years in 2021-22.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

However, he has fallen out of favor with new manager Michael Beale, and he has asked to leave the club.

Besiktas are interested in signing Kamara, and they have offered £4.7 million for the midfielder.

Kamara is an ideal midfielder for Besiktas, as he is strong, fast, and has good dribbling skills.

He would also be a good fit for the club’s style of play, which is based on possession and passing.

Kamara is also considering offers from Southampton and Leeds United.

Southampton are looking to strengthen their midfield for their push for promotion to the Premier League, while Leeds are looking to add depth to their squad after a difficult season.

Besiktas meanwhile, would be able to offer European competition football next season after booking a place in the Europa League.