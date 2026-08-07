Rangers Place Flat €30m Price Tag on Youssef Chermiti Amid Besiktas Interest

Rangers have ruled out loan proposals for striker Youssef Chermiti and set a non-negotiable €30 million (£25.7 million) valuation on the Portuguese forward amid interest from Süper Lig clubs, as reported by the Daily Record.

The 22-year-old center-forward, who plays for Rangers in the Scottish Premiership rather than Everton, has emerged as a top target for Turkish giants Beşiktaş following a series of standout performances at Ibrox.

Osman Altunterim Breaks Down Transfer Reality

Turkish football consultant and agent Osman Altunterim provided detailed insider context regarding the negotiations on social media, dismissing speculation that Galatasaray were driving the race and clarifying Rangers’ uncompromising stance.

In a public update shared via his official post on X, Altunterim stated:

“I know where this name came from, who suggested it to the club, what the conditions are, which teams from Turkey had shown interest before, and even that right now, Beşiktaş wants him more than Galatasaray does – I know the entire process from start to finish.”



> “Right now, the clearest interest in this kid in Turkey is from Beşiktaş. Additionally, Rangers wants a flat 30 million Euros for Chermiti! No loans or anything like that! I’m saying it so you know.”

Key Transfer Parameters

Parameter Transfer Status Player Youssef Chermiti 🇵🇹 Current Club Rangers FC (Scottish Premiership) Interested Club Beşiktaş (Trendyol Süper Lig) Rangers Valuation €30.0 Million Net (No Loan Structures) Primary Source Osman Altunterim (@altunterimos1 on X)

Rangers Hold Firm on Key Asset

Having previously resisted January bids for the striker, the Ibrox board is under no financial pressure to sell. While Beşiktaş are weighing up an official opening bid, Rangers management has made it clear that any agreement will require meeting their full €30 million asking price in a permanent transaction.