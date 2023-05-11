Rangers prepare £7m bid to sign Antalyaspor striker, club respond to transfer offer

Rangers have prepared a £7m bid to sign Antalyaspor striker Haji Wright according to Ajansspor journalist Salim Manav.

Manav tweeted that Rangers have made a £7m offer with a 15 percent future sale clause.

Antalyaspor reportedly have not accepted the offer and are holding out for an £8.7m offer [€10m].

It remains to be seen whether Rangers will match Antalyaspor’s asking price or try to negotiate for a compromise.

Antalyaspor have a strong bargaining position as Wright does still have two years remaining on his contract but this summer would ideally be a good time to sell if the club are looking to cash in.

Rangers are in the transfer market for a new striker with Antonio Colak looking likely to leave this summer.

Wright has been in impressive form for Antalyaspor this season scoring 15 goals and two assists in 25 appearances so far in the Super Lig this term and has been linked with several clubs as a result.

The 1.93m tall striker has two goals in seven international caps for the US national team.

Antalyaspor are currently 12th in the Super Lig on 36 points after 31 games just eight points away from the relegation zone.