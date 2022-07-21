Rangers reportedly offer £5.4m for Turkey international, player gives green light

Rangers made reportedly made a £5.4m bid for Besiktas left-back Ridvan Yilmaz according to the Daily Record who cite various Turkish sources.

Per the source, the Scottish giants have also offered Besiktas a 20 per cent sell on fee for any future transfer.

Yilmaz has just 12 months left on his contract but Besiktas did want a fee of around £6m.

The Istanbul giants are in financial trouble and are prepared to listen to offers for the right price.

Additionally, the 21-year-old will be a free agent next summer if the Black Eagles fail to secure a contract extension.

The Turkey international has given the green light to join Rangers should a deal be reached.

Yilmaz was closely linked with a move to Eintracht Frankfurt earlier this summer but the transfer fell through.

Rangers’ offer is reported to be more attractive to Besiktas.

Yilmaz has been a first team star for Besiktas for the past two seasons despite his young age.

He has scored four times and provided seven assists in 64 appearances in all competitions for the Black Eagles.

The 21-year-old was involved in the 2020-21 campaign lifting the league title with Besiktas.