Rangers sign Turkey international for €4m transfer fee on five-year deal

Rangers have completed the transfer of Rangers full-back Ridvan Yilmaz for a €4m transfer fee on a five-year deal Besiktas revealed.

Besiktas confirmed the transfer on the official club website and the Istanbul stock exchange.

READ: The current state of football betting in Turkey

The Black Eagles revealed that the €4m fee is guaranteed and that €2.25m fee will be paid if Yilmaz is loaned to another club or sold while under contract at Rangers.

Additionally, Besiktas will receive a 20 percent sell-on fee.

Rangers also confirmed the transfer on the official club website and unveiled a photograph of Yilmaz wearing his new shirt.

Yilmaz was also quoted as saying how excited he is to start playing for his new club.

“I am delighted to be joining a club the size of Rangers and am really looking forward to meeting my new teammates,” he said.

“This is a club who have shown they can compete against some of the best teams in Europe, and I am really excited by the challenges we have ahead of us.”

Rangers manager van Bronckhorst meanwhile added that he is delighted that Yilmaz will be a part of his team next season and that he was left ‘impressed’ with his development at Besiktas over the past few seasons.

“I am really pleased to have added Ridvan to our squad and I believe he will bring a lot of quality to the club,” he said.

“I have been really impressed with his development in a really demanding, winning environment at Besiktas over the last few seasons.

“I am looking forward to welcoming him to training in the coming days and to seeing him in action for the first time.”

Yilmaz has already won the league title with Besiktas and has Champions League experience under his belt.

The left-back rose through the Besiktas youth ranks before being promoted to the senior team and has six international caps for Turkey.