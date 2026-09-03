Rangers Turn Down Beşiktaş Loan Offer for Nicolas Raskin Following Contract Negotiations Breakdown

Rangers have rejected a loan proposal from Turkish Süper Lig club Beşiktaş for Belgian midfielder Nicolas Raskin, putting an abrupt halt to what appeared to be an imminent departure from Ibrox.

Despite reaching an initial verbal arrangement regarding a season-long move containing an option to buy, the Scottish Premiership side decided to pull back from the deal late in negotiations.

Late Alterations Disrupt Negotiation Progress

According to reporting from The Scotsman and Turkish transfer sources, Rangers attempted to modify the agreed contractual terms at the eleventh hour.

Beşiktaş representatives had been preparing to finalize the 25-year-old’s arrival in Istanbul, where Raskin was expected to reunite with international teammate Leandro Trossard. However, when Ibrox decision-makers sought revised terms on the deal structure, discussions broke down without a resolution.

Subsequent improved bids from the Black Eagles—as well as interest from Saudi Pro League side Al-Ittihad—were ultimately knocked back by Rangers.

Midfielder Re-integrates into First-Team Training

Following the collapse of the transfer, Raskin returned to full training alongside Derek McInnes’ squad at Auchenhowie.

With the domestic transfer deadline looming rapidly for Scottish clubs, finding a suitable replacement on short notice was a primary factor in Rangers’ reluctance to sanction an exit without securing guaranteed compensation or an immediate substitute. Raskin remains under contract at Ibrox and is expected to feature in upcoming domestic fixtures.