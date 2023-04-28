Rangers winger advised by teammate to join Turkish giants interested in transfer move

Turkish giants Fenerbahce are reportedly interested in signing Rangers winger Ryan Kent on a free transfer at the end of the season.

Turkish journalist Yagiz Sabuncuoglu reports that Kent has received glowing references from teammate Ridvan Yilmaz and former Rangers man Kenny Miller regarding Fenerbahce.

READ: Rising Stars of the Super Lig: Ones to Watch

Both players advised Kent to make the move to the Yellow Canaries.

The tweet reads: “Ryan Kent: Ridvan Yilmaz and Kenny Miller have both given glowing references advising a move to Turkey.”

ÖZEL | Ryan Kent; Rıdvan Yılmaz ve Kenny Miller’dan Türkiye için olumlu referans aldı. — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) April 27, 2023

Kent, 26, is out of contract at Ibrox at the end of the season and has been linked with a move away from the club for some time.

He has scored three goals and provided 10 assists in 43 appearances for Rangers this term in all competitions.

Fenerbahce are reportedly ready to offer Kent an attractive contract with the potential prospect of Champions League next season.

The Istanbul giants could however, face competition from Burnley who are also reported to be interested in Kent as reported by The Scottish Sun.

Fenerbahce are currently second in the Super Lig, six points behind league leaders Galatasaray.