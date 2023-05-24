Rangers Winger Ryan Kent Transfer Update – ‘Deal Done’

Rangers winger Ryan Kent is expected to join Fenerbahce on a free transfer this summer.

The 26-year-old’s contract at Ibrox expires at the end of the season and is understood to be keen on a move to Turkey despite being linked with several other clubs.

READ: A new way of approaching the Super Lig

Journalist Nicolo Schira tweeted that Kent is ‘getting closer to Fenerbahce’.

Fenerbahce have offered Kent a contract until 2026 with the option to extend by an additional season.

Ryan #Kent is getting closer to #Fenerbahce as a free agent. Offered a contract until 2026 with option for 2027. #transfers — Nicolò Schira (@NicoSchira) May 23, 2023

Turkish football journalist Yagiz Sabuncoglu responded to the tweet a day later to claim that it was a ‘deal done’

deal done — Yağız Sabuncuoğlu (@yagosabuncuoglu) May 23, 2023

The transfer is still subject to personal terms being agreed, but it is expected that Kent will complete his move to Fenerbahce in the coming weeks.

Kent has been an important player for Rangers since joining the club from Liverpool in 2019. He has scored 33 goals and 57 assists in 218 appearances for the club.

The 26-year-old has has three goals and provided 10 assists in 44 appearances in all competitions this season.

He was part of the Rangers team that won the Scottish Premiership title in 2020-21 and the Scottish Cup in 2021-22.