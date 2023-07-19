Rangers Winger Scott Wright Flies to Turkey to Complete Transfer

Scott Wright is leaving Rangers to join newly-promoted Turkish Super Lig outfit Pendikspor in search of more regular playing time.

The 25-year-old winger has agreed to a move to the Turkish club for a fee of around £500,000. He is expected to jet out to Istanbul in the coming days to finalise the transfer.

READ: Who is Arda Guler? The 18-year-old ‘Turkish Messi’ Wanted by Europe’s Biggest Clubs

Wright joined Rangers from Aberdeen in 2019 and has made 86 appearances for the club, scoring 11 goals. He was part of the Rangers team that won the Scottish Cup in 2021 and the Scottish Premiership in 2022.

However, Wright has found it difficult to break into the Rangers first team on a regular basis in recent seasons. He has made just 11 appearances in the Scottish Premiership this season, and he is eager to get more playing time.

Wright said he is grateful to Rangers for helping him to achieve his dreams, but he feels that a move to Pendikspor is the best thing for his career at this stage.

“It gives me a chance to go and play a bit more regular football,” Beale told Sky Sports.

“I’ve had conversations with Michael Beale and I just want to try and play a bit more and we came to the conclusion that it’s maybe better for me to try and move on. The clubs have agreed a fee and I’ll go out and have a look and see what I think.

Wright is hoping that a move to Pendikspor will help him to get back into the Scotland national team.

He has made two appearances for Scotland, but he has not played for his country since 2020.

“You’ve got to test yourself but it’s an opportunity that excites me and one I’m looking forward to looking into,” he added.

“There’s plenty options I have to weigh up and it’s a decision I’ll have to make with my family and wife.

“But it’s one I’m looking forward to and I’ll go out and see what’s out there for me and make a decision.

“It’s always tough. I don’t want to make excuses for myself but it’s a fantastic squad at Rangers and I wish them the best and we’ll see what happens.

“I have absolutely no regrets, I’ve absolutely loved my time at Rangers and they will always have a special place in my heart.

“I achieved things I dreamed of, playing in the Champions League and Europa League and obviously the Scottish Cup and league was fantastic for myself.

“I want to represent my country, it’s been an ambition and if I can get regular football I can try and kick on.”