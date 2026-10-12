Raphinha Ruled Out of Istanbul Trip as Hansi Flick Prepares Cautious Stance for Galatasaray Test

Galatasaray have been handed a significant boost ahead of Tuesday’s UEFA Champions League clash against FC Barcelona, with Catalan head coach Hansi Flick confirming that Brazilian star Raphinha will not travel to Istanbul.

According to reports from Sabah, the 29-year-old winger—who sustained a thigh muscle strain during international duty with Brazil against Australia—has been left out of the traveling squad as Barcelona manage his recovery to avoid long-term recurrence.

Flick Confirms Cautionary Absence

Addressing the press ahead of their European trip, Hansi Flick emphasized that while medical tests showed no severe structural tear, Raphinha’s history of muscular issues demands extreme caution:

“The checks showed that while it is not a major tear, we must be careful given his history with three muscle injuries last year. We have to take care of him. He will not be able to play against Galatasaray.”

Major Boost for Galatasaray’s Defensive Setup

Raphinha’s absence deprives Barcelona of their most potent offensive weapon this season. The Brazilian international had enjoyed a blistering start to the campaign, tallying an astonishing 14 goals and 3 assists in just 8 appearances across all competitions.

For Okan Buruk’s side, the news arrives as a welcome relief ahead of a demanding 30-day stretch featuring critical European fixtures and domestic derbies. With Barcelona expected to target a return for Raphinha in their upcoming La Liga match against Real Betis, Cimbom will look to capitalize on the Catalans’ thinned wide options to secure a crucial result at RAMS Park.