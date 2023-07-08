RB Leipzig Left-Back Angelino Agrees to Terms with Galatasaray

RB Leipzig fullback/wingback Angelino has agreed to terms with Galatasaray Istanbul on new working papers, according to Italian transfer expert Fabrizio Romano.

The Spaniard has been linked with a move to the Turkish champions for several weeks, and Romano reports that a full verbal agreement has now been reached.

Understand Galatasaray have reached full agreement with left back Angeliño on personal terms. 🚨🟡🔴🇹🇷 Angeliño only wants Gala, he doesn’t want to consider any other proposal. Deal now depends on the agreement between Galatasaray and RB Leipzig on the fee. pic.twitter.com/GMr0OP5nbl — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2023

Angelino reportedly only wants to join Galatasaray.

It remains to be seen whether Angelino will be loaned out to Galatasaray or if the transfer will be made permanent.

Romano reports that a potential sale is also being considered, but that any deal is not likely to be finalized immediately.

Angelino, 26, joined Leipzig from Manchester City in 2019. He has made 60 appearances for the German club, scoring six goals and providing 13 assists.

The Spaniard is a versatile player who can play at left-back or left wing. He is known for his pace, dribbling skills, and crossing ability.

Galatasaray are looking to strengthen their squad ahead of the 2023-24 season.

They won the Turkish Super Lig last season and booked a place in the Champions League.

The Lions have been trying to strengthen their left-back position before the next campaign – it was one area manager Okan Buruk felt lacked quality and depth last term.