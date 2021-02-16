RB Leipzig vs Liverpool – Ozan Kabak starts first Champions League game for Reds

Liverpool take on RB Leipzig in the Champions League Round of 16 first-leg clash at the Red Bull Arena on Tuesday evening.

January signing Ozan Kabak starts his second game for the Reds but this will be his Champions League debut for the reigning Premier League champions.

Kabak is, however, no stranger to Champions League football having previously played in the group stage for Galatasaray aged just 18.

Kabak will start in a center-back role alongside midfielder Jordan Henderson who will be playing as a makeshift defender.

The 20-year-old was involved in a misunderstanding with Alisson Becker in the 3-1 defeat against Leicester City which saw the keeper crash into him leaving Jamie Vardy free to slot the ball into an empty net.

Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp is facing a defensive crisis with Virgil Van Dijk, Joel Matip, Joe Gomez and Fabinho all out injured.

This is the second time the Reds have had two players aged under 21 – Kabak and Curtis Jones – start a knock out game in the Champions League.

RB Leipzig meanwhile will lineup as follows. Alexander Sorloth who joined from Trabzonspor over the summer has been named on the bench.