Read all of the latest Turkish football news today!

Turkish football is home to some of the most passionate fans in the world. Who can forget the images of their fans creating a hostile atmosphere for any team that visited during the 1990s? This is what football is truly about, eliciting passion from the fans. This is why so many people are still interested in the news that comes out of the country to this very day.

Galatasaray to move for Lemina in the summer

Galatasaray have not managed to defend their title with the precision that they hoped for this season. They are currently sitting in fifth place, although still within touching distance of the top, and have not been able to play in the fluid manner that their fans expect. That has led to them looking for reinforcements in the summer to bolster a squad that is expected to win the league. Their scouts have been looking at Mario Lemina as a permanent signing after bringing him in on loan during the summer window.

Lemina was a star player at Southampton until he fell out with the manager and this has meant he’s been in Turkey this season. He’s impressed the manager, despite the shaky form of Galatasaray and the Turkish giants have put aside some money to try and sign him in the summer. However, they could find it difficult as Southampton want twice what Galatasaray are willing to pay. With Southampton hoping to recoup €16 million of the €17 million that they paid for the player, it will be difficult for Galatasaray to convince them to part with the player, especially as they only intend to offer €8 million.

This will put both the player and the club in an awkward situation. It means Southampton could well be stuck with a player they don’t want and who doesn’t want to play for them and Galatasaray will be unable to bring in a player that they really want and who wants to play for them. Unless both teams are able to meet in the middle over his price, then it could lead to a summer of stalemate. What puts Galatasaray in such an awkward position is that currently, they are not in a strong financial position and as such will be unable to spend large sums of money on players, as they have done in the past.

Fenerbahce could lose Muriqi

There have been a number of scouts at recent Fenerbahce games recently in order to watch the €35 million rated Kosovan international, Muriqi. Lazio, Man United and Burnley have all been watching the player during his recent games, and he has impressed on a number of occasions. While his goal-scoring is his strongest aspect, he has hit 12 goals in 20 games, and it’s his ability to bring other players into play that will most impress his suitors. He has also created four goals for other players and uses his strength to hold the ball up when he receives it. This will be most important for Manchester United who is looking for a player who can help to bring Marcus Rashford into games a little more.

Whether the player will move on this summer is still up for debate as Fenerbahce are desperate to hang on to Muriqi. They see him as their most valuable player and believe that even if they get the money they want, they will struggle to replace him. The summer months will be interesting as Fenerbahce are still well in the title race, and if they are able to win the league this season then it could lead to them being able to keep hold of Muriqi for another season.