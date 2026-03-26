“Ready for Every Scenario”: Montella Leads Charged Türkiye Squad into World Cup Play-off Against Romania

As the atmosphere reaches a fever pitch at Beşiktaş Park, Turkish National Team head coach Vincenzo Montella has called for a blend of passion and tactical discipline ahead of tonight’s high-stakes World Cup play-off semifinal against Romania.

Montella’s Pre-Match Rally

Speaking moments before the clash, the Italian tactician emphasized the psychological weight of the fixture. “We are excited, but we must deliver a performance that is emotionally balanced,” Montella stated. “Anything can happen over 90 minutes. We have prepared for every possible scenario.”

The manager expressed total confidence in his squad’s focus as they look to secure a place in the play-off final on March 31. “Our players are highly conscious of the task at hand. We have two hurdles to clear to reach our ultimate goal, and we will give everything on the pitch to achieve it.”

The Starting XIs: Güler and Yıldız to Lead the Charge

Montella has opted for an aggressive, youth-infused lineup, handing starts to Real Madrid’s Arda Güler and Juventus starlet Kenan Yıldız. The captain’s armband remains with Inter Milan’s Hakan Çalhanoğlu, who will pull the strings from midfield alongside the energetic İsmail Yüksek.

Türkiye Starting XI:

Goalkeeper: Uğurcan Çakır

Defense: Mert Müldür, Samet Akaydin, Abdülkerim Bardakcı, Ferdi Kadıoğlu

Midfield: Hakan Çalhanoğlu, İsmail Yüksek, Arda Güler

Attack: Barış Alper Yılmaz, Kenan Yıldız, Kerem Aktürkoğlu

The Bench: A deep substitute list includes veteran keeper Mert Günok, Manchester United’s Altay Bayındır, and attacking threats like İrfan Can Kahveci and Porto’s Deniz Gül.

Romania’s Defiance

Managed by the legendary Mircea Lucescu, Romania brings a balanced side featuring Premier League defender Radu Drăgușin and the creative spark of Ianis Hagi.

Romania Starting XI:

Radu; Rațiu, Drăgușin, Burcă, Bancu; Marin, Dragomir; Man, Hagi, Mihăilă; Bîrligea.

The Road to 2026

Tonight’s winner will face either Slovakia or Kosovo in the final stage of the play-offs. For Türkiye, a victory tonight would bring them one step closer to ending their World Cup hiatus and cementing this generation’s place in the history books.