“Ready for the World Stage”: Arda Guler Signals Turkiye’s Intent Ahead of Romania Playoff

Speaking from the TFF Hasan Doğan National Training Facility on Wednesday, Real Madrid’s Arda Güler articulated a vision of “focus and urgency” as Türkiye prepares for their high-stakes 2026 World Cup playoff semifinal against Romania at Beşiktaş Park.

Since the national team’s narrow quarterfinal exit at Euro 2024, Güler has emerged as a vocal leader for a squad desperate to end a 24-year World Cup drought. Under the guidance of Vincenzo Montella, the 21-year-old believes the “Crescent-Stars” have finally established the structural consistency needed to compete with the globe’s elite.

Building a Footballing Powerhouse

“I wish we had secured our spot without the tension of the playoffs, but good things take time,” Güler admitted. “Over the last two years, we have laid a very strong foundation. If we stay on this trajectory, Türkiye will become an even more formidable force in world football.”

The midfielder attributed much of the team’s confidence to the “European pedigree” flowing through the roster. With a core group of players—many from Galatasaray—boasting two consecutive years of Champions League experience, Güler insists the team is no longer overawed by big occasions. “As long as we maintain our collective spirit, we have the quality to beat anyone,” he stated.

The Madrid “Masterclass”

The press conference also touched on Güler’s recent viral success in Spain, specifically his audacious long-range strike against Elche.

“That was a special moment for me,” Güler reflected. “I had attempted that kind of shot several times in the past without success. Seeing it finally hit the back of the net brought me immense joy, and it’s the kind of technical confidence I want to bring to the national team.”

The Road to North America

For Güler and his teammates, the match at Beşiktaş Park represents more than just a fixture; it is the penultimate step toward the 2026 showpiece in North America. By blending the tactical discipline of Montella with the raw creativity of talents like Güler and Kenan Yıldız, Türkiye enters Thursday’s match as a team that finally feels ready for the world stage.