‘Real Disgrace’ – Watford midfielder described Ozan Tufan as being unfit and not bothered

Watford midfielder Dan Gosling described some of his teammates attitudes last season as being disgraceful.

Gosling was part of the Watford side that got relegated from the Premier League last season and slammed some of his teammate’s attitudes in the dressing room.

READ: The current state of football betting in Turkey

In an interview with the Watford Observer Gosling made it clear what he thought about last season’s campaign and criticized some of the new signings like Ozan Tufan who joined on loan from Fenerbahce.

Gosling said Tufan was not fit and did not seem bothered with the situation at the team.

“I thought that attitude was a disgrace,” he said. “There were a lot of disgraceful attitudes here last season and that’s ultimately the reason we went down. It wasn’t a question of ability. Maybe some players didn’t always hit the levels they are capable of, but it was the attitude of individuals that did for us.

“They signed Tufan from a Turkish club. He was here on loan: is he going to really care if the club goes down? He knew that whatever happened, he could go back to wherever he came from. He’d never played English football at all, never played here, never played in the Premier League. He wasn’t bothered and he wasn’t that fit either.

“It was a real disgrace, easily the worst dressing room I’ve ever been a part of. So now that we’re clearing the decks and trying to build something new is refreshing.”

In total, he made just seven appearances for Watford last season playing a total of 333 minutes. Tufan failed to settle in and had his contract terminated in February, returning to his then parent club Fenerbahce.

Tufan joined Hull City on a three-year deal from Fenerbahce.

The Turkey international ended up returning to Fenerbahce but has since joined Championship side Hull City.

The 26-yer-old has nine goals in 65 international caps for Turkey.