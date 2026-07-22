Real Madrid Anchor Future Plans Around Turkish Star Arda Guler

Real Madrid have reaffirmed their long-term commitment to young talent Arda Güler, ruling out any potential departure during the summer window despite growing external interest across Europe.

According to updates reported by Spanish journalist Mario Cortegana of The Athletic, the 21-year-old attacking midfielder remains a central figure in the club’s future sporting project.

Key Takeaways from the Update

Not for Sale: Despite speculation regarding loan moves or prospective bids, Los Blancos view Güler as an indispensable part of their first-team setup.

Pre-Season Integration: Güler has already returned to Madrid’s training facility to begin pre-season preparation after completing international duties.

Staff Trust: The coaching staff continue to value Güler’s technical qualities and versatility across the attacking third, planning to afford him a prominent role in the rotation.

Growing Role in the Spanish Capital

Since joining the European champions from Fenerbahçe, Güler’s development has been closely managed.

Despite early injury setbacks during his debut campaign, the Turkish international demonstrated high efficiency in limited minutes, establishing himself as one of the most effective young attackers in La Liga.

With pre-season underway, Güler is expected to fight for regular starting minutes in a stacked Real Madrid midfield and front line. Club officials have made it clear that loan proposals will not be entertained, signaling complete confidence in his readiness to impact top-level fixtures this season.